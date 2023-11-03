Mike McDaniel at his media session on Friday said that starting right guard Robert Hunt has been ruled OUT or this Sunday’s game vs Kansas City. Robert Jones will start in his place.
There is still no word on if Connor Williams will be ready to play at center and if Terron Armstead will come off IR and be able to play this week as well.
Connor Williams has had a good practice week at center, no setbacks.
