Every NFL off-season, there are NFL rankings of each NFL team and where they rank. The latest NFL analyst to leave the Dolphins out of the top ten is NFL Network’s Cynthia Frelund. Her ranking was a top ten win share ranking. According to Frelund, a computer simulation factoring in certain situations ranks the Jets over the Dolphins at number 10. The main reason for the Jets’ ranking, according to her, is Aaron Rodger’s last five seasons. That ranking leaves the Dolphins at number 11.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine had the Dolphins ranked 11th as well. He replied to me in a tweet that he believes the Dolphins will outrank that if Tua Tagovailoa stays healthy.

I ranked them 11th in the full article. If Tua stays healthy I think they’ll outperform that. Also wrote about the addition of Achane who I think was a great pick for them! — Alex Ballentine (@Ballentine_Alex) May 16, 2023

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin also have the Dolphins ranked at number 11. His issue for not having them in the top ten is an issue many have, and that’s the offensive line.

PFF also doesn’t have the Dolphins on their top ten power rankings. Even Chris Canty doesn’t have the Dolphins making the playoffs.

But the problem with all of these rankings for 2023 is that the Dolphins didn’t get worse in the off-season. The Dolphins got better and faster on both the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side. Offensively, the Miami Dolphins ended the 2022 season ranked sixth in the NFL. And that ranking won’t get worse; it will get better with their improved team. The Miami Dolphins have arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and they could easily have the best secondary in the NFL.

The defensive mind of Vic Fangio and the addition of Jalen Ramsey to a team that already has Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland can mean trouble for quarterbacks.

Even though fans have been disappointed at the lack of superstar talent on the offensive line this season, multiple offensive linemen have been added for competition and depth.

Additionally, coach Mike McDaniel has one year of experience as a head coach and will be going into year two.

The fear coming from these rankings is that the offensive line will fail to protect Tua Tagovailoa, and he’ll get injured again. However, talent and skillset have nothing to do with being injured in a different year. Making predictions on whether a player gets injured or not is hypothetical-based and not fact-based. Making predictions on skill, talent, and advanced statistical metrics is fact-based.

When the Miami Dolphins’ overall talent is considered, it’s easy to see they will be a top-ten team in 2023.