Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Minnesota Vikings are going to release RB Dalvin Cook, and they have notified the player and his agent at this time. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors that the Dolphins will be very much interested in his services once he was to hit the open market. Cook will be officially on the open market by the end of the day, so we will see if Chris Grier makes his move to land a big-time running back who has consistently put up a lot of production during his NFL career and is still only 27 years old.

The #Vikings and four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook are parting ways, per source. One of the NFL’s most dynamic playmakers, Cook is coming off a fourth straight 1,000-yard season and has 52 career TDs. Now he’ll be a free agent at age 27 and will have multiple suitors. pic.twitter.com/kJUIi9XP6O — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 8, 2023

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN the Dolphins and Broncos are the two teams who have shown he most interest in Cook.

The Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos are two of the teams that are expected to have an interest in signing running back Dalvin Cook once he officially is released, per sources. There likely will be others, but those two have been monitoring Cook for weeks. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

UPDATE 10:12 am: Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Vikings will try and trade Cook throughout the rest of Thursday, but if they cannot they will then release him on Friday morning. So we have conflicting reports at this time, but it is clear Cook’s time in Minnesota is over.

Vikings are expected to try to trade four-time Pro-Bowl RB Dalvin Cook one more time today and if they are unable to, they would plan to process his official release Friday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 8, 2023

UPDATE 10:22 am: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins interest may not be as strong as some in the National Media believe.

Dolphins expected to make an offer, per source. But barring a change of heart, the Dolphins appear disinclined to pay to close to his salary last season and what Cook is seeking. Other teams seem more interested in spending $. Could change, but that’s my early read. https://t.co/N1Nr172v6p — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 8, 2023

More on this story as it develops.