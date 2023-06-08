Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Minnesota Vikings are going to release RB Dalvin Cook, and they have notified the player and his agent at this time. There has been a lot of speculation and rumors that the Dolphins will be very much interested in his services once he was to hit the open market. Cook will be officially on the open market by the end of the day, so we will see if Chris Grier makes his move to land a big-time running back who has consistently put up a lot of production during his NFL career and is still only 27 years old.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN the Dolphins and Broncos are the two teams who have shown he most interest in Cook.

UPDATE 10:12 am: Adam Schefter of ESPN is reporting that the Vikings will try and trade Cook throughout the rest of Thursday, but if they cannot they will then release him on Friday morning. So we have conflicting reports at this time, but it is clear Cook’s time in Minnesota is over.

UPDATE 10:22 am: Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting the Dolphins interest may not be as strong as some in the National Media believe.

More on this story as it develops.