Dianna Russini of ESPN is reporting that both the NY Jets and Miami Dolphins are doing homework on Dalvin Cook.

Jets starting running back Breece Hall is coming off a major ACL injury and may not be ready for the start of the season. Also, the Jets running back room depth is very thin, so there is a need there.

Miami has a running back room led by journeymen Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, and unproven rookie Devon Achane. The Dolphins did try to trade for D’Andre Swift on day three of the draft, even after they selected Achene on day two, so it appears Miami is still looking to add more to their running back room and upgrade it.

With two division rivals as the apparent clubhouse leaders for Cook, it may be a case of the Jets wanting to keep Cook away from Miami and Miami wanting to keep Cook away from the Jets, driving up the asking price for Dalvin Cook and starting a bidding war for him. While both teams have a need for Cook, it may be they are more concerned about keeping him away from the other team than adding him to their own team.

