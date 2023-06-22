NBC 6 in South Florida is reporting there is video footage of the incident between Tyreek Hill and the marina worker from this past weekend. The video hasn’t been released yet at this time to the public. Also, the employee has changed his mind and wants to press charges now.

Per NBC6, “According to the incident report, that is when the victim was slapped on the neck by an unidentified person, who was presumably Hill.

Police said the person than ran toward the victim, but was restrained.

The incident report claims the incident was captured on surveillance video, but footage has not been released.”

NBC 6 also reports, “New details of the alleged assault involving Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill reveal that the victim has decided to press charges, Miami-Dade Police officials confirmed Wednesday.

With the NFL’s Personal Conduct policy, even if the victim presses charges and Tyreek is found innocent in a court of law, or this is settled out of court, the league can conduct its own investigation separately and come to its own conclusion. And if the surveillance video does show Tyreek attacking this victim, the league can impose a suspension regardless of what happens in the court system or if this is settled.

More on this story as it develops.