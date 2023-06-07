The top coaches in the modern NFL are a combination of two things: Shrewd schemers and master motivators. The best of the best turn that a 1-2 punch to meet the bottom-line requirement for the job: Winning a lot of games.

But have you ever wondered which coaches are considered the best by fans? New research from Betway has outlined who the frontrunners are and how different sets of fans rate their own coach based on social media data.

Based on the analysis:

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel ranks 21st out of all 32 coaches in the league, with 14.2% of the fan tweets mentioning the head coach in the past year being positive!

Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars was ranked as the NFL's most well-perceived coach by fans, followed by Dan Campbell.

Following in 3rd place is head coach of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Andy Reid, with over 23% of the tweets in the past year being positive.

The following table ranks the NFL coaches based on the positive sentiment score (%) of the Tweets mentioning them in the past 12 months: