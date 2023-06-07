The top coaches in the modern NFL are a combination of two things: Shrewd schemers and master motivators. The best of the best turn that a 1-2 punch to meet the bottom-line requirement for the job: Winning a lot of games.

But have you ever wondered which coaches are considered the best by fans? New research from Betway has outlined who the frontrunners are and how different sets of fans rate their own coach based on social media data.

Based on the analysis:

  • Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel ranks 21st out of all 32 coaches in the league, with 14.2% of the fan tweets mentioning the head coach in the past year being positive!
  • Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars was ranked as the NFL’s most well-perceived coach by fans, followed by Dan Campbell.
  • Following in 3rd place is head coach of the reigning Super Bowl champions, Andy Reid, with over 23% of the tweets in the past year being positive.

The following table ranks the NFL coaches based on the positive sentiment score (%) of the Tweets mentioning them in the past 12 months:

Coach Team Number of Tweets Positive online sentiment score (%)
Doug Pederson Jaguars 67,189 26.2%
Dan Campbell Lions 107,740 24.0%
Andy Reid Chiefs 206,865 23.1%
Brian Daboll Giants 114,984 22.0%
Sean McDermott Bills 90,374 20.7%
Nick Sirianni Eagles 137,701 20.3%
Zac Taylor Bengals 83,103 19.8%
Matt Eberflus Bears 33,753 19.8%
Brandon Staley Chargers 65,390 19.5%
Bill Belichick Patriots 179,037 18.8%
Kevin O’Connell Vikings 34,610 18.0%
Frank Reich Colts 101,476 16.9%
Arthur Smith Falcons 62,480 16.4%
Sean McVay Rams 81,103 16.4%
Mike Tomlin Steelers 153,850 16.3%
Pete Carroll Seahawks 81,255 16.2%
Mike Vrabel Titans 43,805 16.1%
Matt LaFleur Packers 55,006 15.5%
Robert Saleh Jets 76,306 15.1%
Kyle Shanahan 49ers 181,145 14.3%
Mike McDaniel Dolphins 237,758 14.2%
Matt Rhule Panthers 135,971 13.5%
Kevin Stefanski Browns 29,252 13.0%
Ron Rivera Commanders 200,788 13.0%
Lovie Smith Texans 60,656 12.8%
Dennis Allen Saints 55,150 12.2%
Josh McDaniels Raiders 116,888 11.6%
John Harbaugh Ravens 89,845 11.3%
Mike McCarthy Cowboys 169,879 11.2%
Nathaniel Hackett Broncos 111,916 10.2%
Todd Bowles Buccaneers 82,832 9.2%
Kliff Kingsbury Cardinals 85,054 8.6%