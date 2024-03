The Miami Dolphins have released CB Keion Crossen, which opens up $2.9 million on Miami’s Salary Cap. It was an expected move as Miami needs to clear over $30 million on the salary cap by next Wednesday and the start of the new league year. Crossen did not play in a game for Miami in 2023.

#Dolphins releasing veteran corner and special teams ace Keion Crossen, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 5, 2024