For South Florida sports, there’s a palpable energy that a Golden Era is near. Both the Heat and Panthers made it to the Championship series of their respective leagues, FAU and Miami got to the Final Four, and the greatest soccer player of all time is coming to South Beach.

But it’s the Miami Dolphins who have an aura around them and a hype building that might create some anxiety in older Dolphins fans who’ve had hopes crushed before.

With one of the better rosters in the league and talk of making it even better via the addition of Dalvin Cook, the question isn’t do we want Cook, but do we need him?

There is no doubt that a Cook signing would elevate the Dolphins’ backfield, but if it’s at the expense of being able to sign Christian Wilkins to a long-term deal, it might not be worth it.

Besides Tua and Phillips giving us a glimpse of their potential last season, Wilkins was right there with them in terms of exhibiting a high ceiling that hasn’t been reached yet.

Given Miami’s struggles building line depth on both sides of the ball, risking losing a player like Wilkins simply doesn’t make any sense, regardless of how good Cook could be for us.

Just on play alone and the sheer potential he’s exhibited, Wilkins must be retained long-term. But it isn’t just his play that demands a long-term extension for C Wilks. From a leadership and energy standpoint, there’s a reason he’s become a fan and locker room favorite and is beloved by anyone reppin’ aqua and orange.

A big loveable goofball who knows how to troll opponents (specifically Josh Allen), Wilkins’ intangibles are on par with his tangible skill set on the field. You really can’t put a price on those qualities, even if you can put one on his on-field performance and output.

And the reality is Wilkins is more valuable than Cook. Achane could prove to be the steal of the draft, given his raw athletic ability and on-field vision. Mostert and Wilson showed tons of potential to be productive pieces of a rotating backfield, and Salvon Ahmed has flashed at times, giving off sleeper vibes.

The pieces we already have in place at running back, plus the creativity of McDaniel’s run scheme, make it fairly clear that Cook would be a welcome addition but isn’t necessary.

Wilkins locked up long-term should be the priority. Finding further depth on the offensive line should be secondary to that. If Cook is willing to ink a team-friendly deal, then sure, do it, but if not, so it goes.