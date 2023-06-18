Making the Super Bowl brings a team into the national spotlight as the Super Bowl is discussed nationwide on Sports networks and regular media outlets. Previously, I asked fans how they would feel if the Dolphins made the Super Bowl and lost. We discussed that a feeling of disappointment and pride would be possible after a loss in the NFL’s biggest game. Now we get to a question that I feel would be much easier to answer; how would winning feel?

Excitement, jubilation, and relief are just some of the terms I could think of to describe watching the Miami Dolphins hoist the Lombardi trophy. As I mentioned in my last article, the older generation of fans experienced not only one but back-to-back championships by the Fins, and that’s the kind of feeling that only those who were there could explain. Reaching the Super Bowl three times in as many seasons must’ve been a highlight of the fandom, and so early in their tenure, considering the Dolphins were formed in 1966. It’s been a long time, but I would say if ever a window were wide open, it’s with this current team.

The Dolphins have loaded the roster with talent on both sides of the ball; we have Pro-Bowlers, All-Pros, former Super Bowl champions, and a young core that are hungry for wins. There is certainly a path for the Dolphins to make it; here, we are going to assume that they do make it. Here, we are also going to assume that they win it all. Picture it, the clock hits 0:00, and the confetti begins to fall, as do the tears of the players; they've done it, your Miami Dolphins have won the Super Bowl. I won't go further into the dream, but you get the point. As a fan, you can't help but probably cry tears of joy; after years of heartbreak and years of hype with nothing to show for it, your fandom has finally paid off.

You feel relieved; you can finally walk into work on Monday morning and gloat about how your team is the best to all your coworkers. You eagerly check for when and where the parade is scheduled; no way you’re missing it because you don’t know if there will be another one. However, at this moment, you’re not worried about next season; you’re focused on what just happened. Nothing lights a fire in a city like a championship parade; this is the peak for Dolphins fans and South Florida sports fans.