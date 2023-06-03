On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo, talking about the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. Mike goes over the latest developments in the Dalvin Cook saga. What is the latest reporting on when Minnesota may cut Dalvin Cook? Also, is it 100% for certain that the Vikings will cut Cook? And what is Miami’s interest level in Cook per Jeff Darlington, Jeremy Fowler, and Barry Jackson? Plus, with the money Miami now has under the cap Post-June 1st, Mike talks about what other positions of need Miami could be looking at to add a veteran to sure up some depth and find a contributor ahead of training camp entering this 2023 season. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





