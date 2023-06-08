On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back talking about the latest in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the latest with Dalvin Cook and the “will they or won’t they” sign him or trade for him with Minnesota. They also briefly touch on the latest from Dolphins OTAs taking place this week, the last OTA session before training camp. Then the guys open up the DolphinsTalk.com Mailbox to read your questions, comments, and thoughts that you have sent in. They touch on Mike White, Hard Rock Stadium, Christian Wilkins contract extension, the Dolphins’ offensive line, the Iron Shiek, Miami Dolphins rookies, Noah Igbinoghene, plus a variety of other topics. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





