Andy Slater of FoxSports 640 is reporting that the NFL has officially requested the video of the alleged Tyreek Hill Incident from law enforcement. This is most likely the first step in the league’s investigation process.

SLATER SCOOP: The NFL has officially requested video from police of the alleged Tyreek Hill incident, law-enforcement sources tell me. The video must be released to the league and others at some point as it’s public record. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 29, 2023

It was reported on Wednesday night from the Sun-Sentinel that Hill offered the 57-year-old victim $200 after the situation at the marina occurred. Per the police report and the Sun Sentinel article, Hill had to be restrained and the victim after he was hit had to run back to his office and lock the door as he was in fear of his safety.

More on this story as it develops.