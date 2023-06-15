New research from Gambling.com into the education level of the social media followers for every team in the NFL has revealed which fanbases are the most intelligent in the league.

The research revealed that the Buffalo Bills have the smartest fans in the NFL with an index score of 8.405 , followed by Cleveland Browns fans in second and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans in third.

The New York Giants are the team with the least intelligent fanbase in the league, with an index score of just 6.745, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets.

Every football fan throughout their years of supporting their team will have interacted with enough fans of rival teams, whether in person or on social media, to have certain preconceptions of those fanbases as a whole. Due to the fact that most of these are negative preconceptions, have you ever stopped and wondered which fanbase is actually the smartest in the NFL?

Well, thanks to new research from Gambling.com, the Smartest Fans in the NFL have been ranked! By utilizing Hypeauditor to analyze the education level of the social media followers of every team in the NFL, coupled with the findings of “How Much Does Education Improve Intelligence? A Meta-Analysis” by Ritchie and Tucker-Drob which claims that for every level of education achieved you gain more IQ points, a weighted index was created which allowed the teams to be ranked in order of most to least intelligent on average in the following table: