  • New research from Gambling.com into the education level of the social media followers for every team in the NFL has revealed which fanbases are the most intelligent in the league.
  • The research revealed that the Buffalo Bills have the smartest fans in the NFL with an index score of 8.405, followed by Cleveland Browns fans in second and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans in third.
  • The New York Giants are the team with the least intelligent fanbase in the league, with an index score of just 6.745, followed by the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Jets.

Every football fan throughout their years of supporting their team will have interacted with enough fans of rival teams, whether in person or on social media, to have certain preconceptions of those fanbases as a whole. Due to the fact that most of these are negative preconceptions, have you ever stopped and wondered which fanbase is actually the smartest in the NFL?

Well, thanks to new research from Gambling.com, the Smartest Fans in the NFL have been ranked! By utilizing Hypeauditor to analyze the education level of the social media followers of every team in the NFL, coupled with the findings of “How Much Does Education Improve Intelligence? A Meta-Analysis” by Ritchie and Tucker-Drob which claims that for every level of education achieved you gain more IQ points, a weighted index was created which allowed the teams to be ranked in order of most to least intelligent on average in the following table:

Rank Team No Education Primary Lower Secondary Upper Secondary Post Secondary Index Score
1 Buffalo Bills 0.50% 2.90% 10.80% 54.30% 31.50% 8.405
2 Cleveland Browns 0.70% 2.90% 11.10% 53.80% 31.50% 8.400
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0.60% 3.00% 10.80% 55.20% 30.30% 8.027
4 Kansas City Chiefs 0.70% 3.20% 12.20% 53.90% 30.10% 8.010
5 Green Bay Packers 1.70% 5.10% 14.20% 50.30% 28.70% 7.789
6 Dallas Cowboys 1.70% 4.90% 15.00% 49.80% 28.70% 7.746
7 Los Angeles Rams 0.80% 3.50% 12.70% 53.70% 29.30% 7.735
8 Houston Texans 0.60% 3.30% 12.40% 54.10% 29.50% 7.705
9 Miami Dolphins 1.50% 4.50% 12.70% 53% 28.30% 7.688
10 Denver Broncos 1.20% 4.20% 13.30% 52.40% 28.80% 7.636
11 Indianapolis Colts 1.10% 3.90% 13.10% 53.30% 28.60% 7.597
12 New Orleans Saints 0.90% 3.60% 12.10% 54.90% 28.50% 7.586
13 Las Vegas Raiders 1.20% 4.10% 13.20% 52.80% 28.60% 7.571
14 Detroit Lions 0.40% 2.90% 12.40% 55.20% 29.10% 7.564
15 Jacksonville Jaguars 0.70% 3.40% 12.40% 54.50% 28.90% 7.560
16 LA Chargers 0.80% 3.60% 12.70% 54.30% 28.60% 7.551
17 San Francisco 49ers 1.80% 5.30% 15.90% 49.30% 27.80% 7.484
18 Philadelphia Eagles 1.30% 4.20% 13.70% 52.40% 28.30% 7.468
19 Washington Commanders 0.90% 5.50% 14.50% 51.40% 27.70% 7.454
20 Cincinnati Bengals 0.90% 3.40% 12.60% 54.20% 28.70% 7.446
21 Atlanta Falcons 0.80% 3.70% 12.60% 54.80% 28.10% 7.433
22 Carolina Panthers 0.70% 3.70% 14.40% 52.80% 28.40% 7.348
23 New England Patriots 1.40% 4.70% 14.60% 51.70% 27.60% 7.340
24 Seattle Seahawks 1.50% 4.70% 14.90% 51.40% 27.50% 7.295
25 Pittsburgh Steelers 1.80% 5.40% 16.60% 48.80% 27.40% 7.262
26 Baltimore Ravens 1.00% 3.90% 13.00% 54.40% 27.60% <span

 