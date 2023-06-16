Unveiling Fascinating Facts About the Miami Dolphins: A Closer Look at the NFL Team

In the National Football League (NFL), the Miami Dolphins are one of the most iconic teams. It’s a team with a rich history that has captured the hearts of many football fans globally. Throughout history, the Dolphins have garnered remarkable achievements and a passionate fan base, leaving a mark on the sport.

How Were the Miami Dolphins Founded?

Comedian-actor Danny Thomas and politician-attorney Joseph Robbie founded the Miami Dolphin. The team joined the AFL when an expansion franchise opportunity opened up and was awarded to Joseph and Danny in 1965.

The duo paid AFL a whopping $7.5 million for the franchise, 300 times more than the $25,000 the eight original AFL owners paid for the charter franchises. Although later, Thomas will sell his stake in the team to Robbie. In 1970, the Dolphins joined the NFL in the AFL merger. Before this, the owners of the team didn’t know what to name it, so they held a contest. Several names were suggested, and some of suggested the name to the AFL included:

Sun

Sharks

Moons

Missiles

Mustang

Marauders

Mariners

But out of the over 19,000 entries submitted, over 600 had the name Dolphins. So, on October 8th, 1965, Joseph announced that the team was named as such. After this, it didn’t take long for the Dolphins to become a successful NFL franchise. Currently, the team is owned by Stephen M. Ross, an American real estate developer and philanthropist.

The Miami Dolphins Stadium

The Miami Dolphins originally played at the old Miami Orange Bowl between 1966 and 1986. After the 1986 season, the Dolphins moved to the new Joe Robbie Stadium. But from 1993 to 2011, the Fins shared a stadium with the Florida Marlins, now known as the Miami Marlins. This stadium has had multiple naming right deals since 1996 which, includes from the most recent:

Hard Rock Stadium

New Miami Stadium

Sun Life Stadium

Landshark Stadium

Dolphin Stadium

Dolphins Stadium

Pro Player Stadium

When the Florida Marlins built the Marlins Park, they moved out of the Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphin plays at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, a suburb 15 miles north of downtown Miami. The stadium has a capacity of 64,767 seats or fewer.

Miami Dolphins Playoffs and Championship Records

The Dolphins weren’t always the best team in the league. Their first year in the AFL was a brutal start, with 1-15. And their next four seasons were 15-39-2 under Coach George Wilson. But things soon changed when Don Shula was hired in 1970.

Immediately, the team saw a significant improvement. With Don Shuba as head coach, the Dolphins had a 10-4 but lost in the AFC Divisional Game. And in 1971, the Dolphins went to the Super Bowl but lost to the Dallas Cowboys. But 1972 was arguably the best year for the Dolphins. The Dolphins had a perfect regular season record and won the Super Bowls against the Minnesota Vikings by a score of 24-7.

Championship Year Super Bowl Championship 1972 (VII), 1973 (VIII) AFC Conference Championship 1971, 1972, 1973, 1982, 1984 AFC East Division Championship 1971, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1979, 1981, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1992, 1994, 2000, 2008

The Miami Dolphins have won 2 Super Bowl Championships, 5 AFC Conference Championships, and 13 AFC East Division Championships.

The Best-Of in Miami Dolphins History

The Miami Dolphins, since their founding in 1966 till date have competed in 58 seasons. By 2023, the Dolphins had a total of 485 wins, 393 losses, and 4 ties. And throughout history, the team has seen several successful members in history.

Best Coach in Miami Dolphins History

For most of the Dolphin’s early history, Don Shula was their coach. Only seven teams have won the Super Bowl back to back, and Shula is one of the few coaches to achieve this.

He coached the Dolphins from 1970 to 1995 and has a record of 257 wins, 133 losses, and 2 ties. He was named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year honoree, the 1970 All-Decade Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary Team, amongst others.

Best Player in Miami Dolphins History

One of the best players in the Miami Dolphins’ history is Dan Marino. Dan Marino is a quarterback, with up to 5,084 throwing yards and 48 touchdowns in the NFL season. His 48 touchdown history broke the previous record of 36.

Marino held the record of having the most touchdowns for 20 years before it was broken by Peyton Manning in 2004 with 49 touchdowns. Marino played for the Dolphins from 1983 to 1999 but never worked a Super Bowl.

The Best Free Agent or Trade in Miami Dolphins History

Jim Langer is arguably one of the biggest offensive linemen in Dolphin history. He blocked for Larry Csonka and was recognized by BBC Sport as one of the greatest centers in NFL history.

Langer was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, making him one of the only five Fins players to be elected in their first years of eligibility. Langer played for the Fins from 1970 to 1979 before he got signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 1980.

Conclusion

The Miami Dolphins have had an indelible mark on the American Football League. The Dolphins have provided fans with an unforgettable and exciting memory, from their perfect 1972 season with Dan Marino to their multiple AFC championships. So, if you are a football enthusiast, the Miami Dolphins team promises to offer an exhilarating experience on and off the field.