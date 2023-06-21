Andy Slater of 640 FOX SPORTS is reporting the Miami-Dade Police Department has completed its investigation. No criminal charges will be filed at this time, and if the victim wants to pursue any charges, he has to go to the State Attorney General’s Office.

Per Slatere, “Hill’s crew boarded a boat without permission, as I previously reported, leading to the alleged incident. Boat employees told cops that Hill said “I can buy you and the boat” and “I’m No. 10 with the Miami Dolphins,” according to a senior law-enforcement source.”