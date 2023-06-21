Big E joins Louis Ragone and Michael Fink to discuss the 2023 Dolphins. We begin talking about Ian’s Finstory. From there we talk Tua, OL, LBers, and our expectations. We toss around adding a RB and Tyreek’s weekend. We talk about the Orange Bowl, Marino, and Hard Rock. We touch on several other topics before closing the show.
Big E Guests On The Finfans Podcast
