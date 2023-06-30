Which NFL teams would you say are the most forgettable?

Well, with national “I Forgot Day” on July 2nd, the guys at US Betting Report thought it would be interesting to see which NFL teams most commonly escape the minds of the general public.

Analyzing results from Sporcle’s “NFL Teams Quiz” (participants are given 6 minutes to name all 32 teams), these were the results:

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who most commonly get forgotten, with just 81.1% of people remembering them.

However, looking at the other side of the table, the Miami Dolphins were remembered by 91.5% – the 5th highest figure.

Check out the full results below (in order of most forgotten teams):