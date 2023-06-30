Which NFL teams would you say are the most forgettable?

Well, with national “I Forgot Day” on July 2nd, the guys at US Betting Report thought it would be interesting to see which NFL teams most commonly escape the minds of the general public.

Analyzing results from Sporcle’s “NFL Teams Quiz” (participants are given 6 minutes to name all 32 teams), these were the results:

It’s the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who most commonly get forgotten, with just 81.1% of people remembering them.

However, looking at the other side of the table, the Miami Dolphins were remembered by 91.5% – the 5th highest figure.

Check out the full results below (in order of most forgotten teams):

# Team % Of People Who Remembered the Team # Team % Of People Who Remembered the Team
1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 81.1% 17 Houston Texans 86.0%
2 Kansas City Chiefs 81.4% 18 Cleveland Browns 86.6%
3 Los Angeles Rams 82.2% 19 Washington Commanders 86.8%
4 Jacksonville Jaguars 82.6% 20 Minnesota Vikings 87.2%
5 Tennessee Titans 82.7% 21 Las Vegas Raiders 87.3%
6 Buffalo Bills 83.1% 22 Seattle Seahawks 87.6%
7 Carolina Panthers 83.5% 23 Chicago Bears 88.0%
8 Atlanta Falcons 83.9% 24 San Francisco 49ers 88.6%
9 Arizona Cardinals 84.1% 25 Philadelphia Eagles 88.7%
10 Cincinnati Bengals 84.2% 26 Pittsburgh Steelers 89.3%
11 Detroit Lions 84.6% 27 Green Bay Packers 90.9%
12 Denver Broncos 84.7% 28 Miami Dolphins 91.5%
13 Los Angeles Chargers 85.1% 29 Dallas Cowboys 91.7%
14 Indianapolis Colts 85.3% 30 New York Jets 93.5%
15 New Orleans Saints 85.3% 31 New York Giants 93.5%
16 Baltimore Ravens 85.7% 32 New England Patriots 94.6%