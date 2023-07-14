This is the DolphinsTalk.com training camp preview. This will be the first of three parts in the series. Here, we will focus on offensive skill positions (QB, RB, WR, TE). We will break down last year’s rankings, provide an overview of position groups, and talk about potential camp battles to watch for.

Offense, last year’s rankings:

YPG: 364.5 (6th)

Passing: 265.4 (4th)

Rushing: 99.2 (25th)

3rd Down %: 35.38% (24th)

Quarterbacks (4):

Tua Tagovailoa, Mike White, Skylar Thompson, James Blackmon

The 2022 season was a coming-out party for the offense, particularly for Tua Tagovailoa. Under the tutelage of Mike McDaniel, Tua led the NFL in many statistical categories. Most prominently in passer rating, TD %, air yards per attempt, etc. This offense was explosive, with Tua on the field. The issue was, again, health-related for Tua. The offense was a shell of itself with him off of the field. Tua has done a ton of training in hopes of staying healthy all season. In the offseason, the Dolphins added former Jets QB Mike White to be Tua’s backup. With all his experience at the end of the season, Skylar Thompson should also find himself on the roster. James Blackmon, former Florida State, and Arkansas State quarterback, has been brought in as a developmental player and should see a ton of time in the preseason.

Camp Battle: Mike White vs. Skylar Thompson. It doesn’t sound so far-fetched. Mike White was brought in on a two-year contract to be the backup. Skylar Thompson gained meaningful experience as well as starting the playoff game against Buffalo. This one will be under the radar because, for the most part, Mike White is already anointed as the backup. But don’t sleep on Skylar; this is actually something to watch this summer.

Running Backs/Full Backs (8):

Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Devon Achane, Savon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Chris Brooks, Alec Ingold, John Lovett

This room is interesting. The Dolphins literally resigned all four backs from last season (Mostert, Wilson, Ahmed, Gaskin) while adding speedster Achane in the draft. Mike McDaniel said in the offseason he is committed to running the ball more. While this group had success (Mostert 891 yards, 4.9 avg, Wilson 392, 4.7 avg), it wasn’t consistent enough, partly due to McDaniel getting away from it and injuries. Adding Achane is a potential game-changer. He has carried a workload in college (19.6 carries per game, 38 in one game alone) and can return kicks. I am interested to see how McDaniel will use him in this offense. Ahmed and Gaskin will be battling for the 4th RB spot, and Chris Brooks was brought in as a UDFA. Alec Ingold has his grasp on the Full back spot, while John Lovett is there as a special teamer and potential replacement if something were to happen to Ingold.

Camp Battle: Savon Ahmed vs. Myles Gaskin. Both returned on one-year deals. Both also could be shown the door. I firmly believe the Dolphins will still look to add to this group (*cough* Cook *cough), but until we actually see something happen, this will be a battle for possibly 4th RB and a secured spot on the practice squad being protected weekly in the event of an injury to the top 3 on the depth chart.

Wide Receivers (10):

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Chosen Anderson, Braxton Berrios, Cedrick Wilson, Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Braylon Sanders, Daewood Davis, Freddie Swain

Talk about something not to worry about. This position group is loaded with speed/talent. The real question is how many will Mike McDaniel want to keep. We know Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are absolute studs. The two combined for 3,066 yards, 3rd most for a WR tandem in NFL History. (Hermon Moore and Brett Perriman hold the record of 3,174). The Dolphins added Chosen (formerly Robbie) Anderson and Braxton Berrios in free agency, re-signed River Cracraft and brought back Freddie Swain (who had a stint with the team last year). Erik Ezukanma was not used at all last season after being drafted in 2022. Braylon Sanders showed flashes during the summer last year and was kept on the practice squad. Daewood Davis was an undrafted free agent this year. All in all, this room is deep. Speed to boot.

Camp Battle: Battle for 5th/6th spot. To me, Hill/Waddle/Anderson/Wilson are the top 4 right now. Obviously, something can change with Cedrick Wilson, who was on the trade block during the draft. Based on his role on special teams, Berrios seems to be in a good spot. Did Erik Ezukanma make a big enough leap in the off-season? Will River Cracraft work himself back into the rotation after his early season success last year? This group is going to be so much fun to watch this summer.

Tight Ends (6):

Tyler Kroft, Durham Smythe, Elijah Higgins, Tanner Conner, Julian Hill, Eric Saubert

After hyping up the wide receiver room, the tight end room is the complete opposite. After losing Mike Gesicki in free agency to the Patriots, the Dolphins brought back Durham Smythe and signed free agents Tyler Kroft and Eric Saubert. The Dolphins did bring in Elijah Higgins in the draft, where they are converting him to a tight end. Tanner Conner didn’t bring much to the table last year in a weak room, and Julian Hill is an undrafted free-agent pickup. While the tight end is seldom used, the real question is which one will stand out as an inline blocker?

Camp Battle: Who wants to be the lead dog? It seems Smythe is in the driver’s seat due to their familiarity with the system, and it seems Tua trusts him. Kroft is an interesting signing. The man can’t stay healthy, and his breakout year seems like forever ago with the Bengals. If he can stay healthy, he has a chance to make the roster. Higgins is a project, so he may be practice squad protected unless he balls out in camp. Saubert is a decent blocker, and Tanner Conner needs to progress from year one.

Overview:

The offensive skill players are an exciting group overall. There is so much potential to build off last season. The biggest thing, of course, is Tua staying healthy all season. When he was, this offense was very fun to watch. The usage of the running backs should go up based on what Mike McDaniel said in the spring. This will allow teams not to cheat into the throwing lanes and have to commit to the box. When the smoke clears, I see 3 QBS, 4 RB/FB, 6 WR, and 3 TE making the roster (they are in bold).

Stay tuned for Part 2, where we talk Offensive Line and Special Teams.

You can follow me on Twitter @DolphinsTalkTom