Today’s training camp was the second one open to the fans and featured another scorcher of the day. The players started their workouts indoors but soon made their way to the outdoor field to the sound of thunderous applause. Jaelan Phillips made his way to the stands to hype everyone up, followed by three offensive linemen who put on a short wrestling show that ended with a 3-count. Now that the crowd was involved, it was time for some drills.

Phillips and Chubb stood right in front of the stands as they performed their (now usual) routine of 1-on-1 hand drills. They work to break any hold an offensive lineman might have on them as they attempt to get to the quarterback. Christian Wilkins was working on some drills and received applause every time he completed one fluidly; it’s obvious the fans love him and have wanted him here for a long time. Eli Apple was seen sporting the number 33 and seemed to be acclimating nicely in the cornerback room, right into the drills and actively looking to show he belongs.

Now, the juicy part of camp, 11-on-11 drills. The drills started with Skylar Thompson being picked off by Justin Bethel on a pass intended for Erik Ezukanma; Bethel drove on the ball and made a great play. Devon Achane showed more than just speed as he used his opportunity to run to the outside, breaking three would-be tackles along the way. As the drills went on, Achane continuously showed the ability to get to the next level of the defense. Tua’s first pass was incomplete to Tyreek Hill; on the next play, Hill took the ball for a 20-yard gain on an end around. For the most part, the offense struggled to find deep shots or real success against this defense. We should be thankful that the defensive coordinator that can stop McDaniel’s dynamic offense is on our team.

Overall, the defense had the upper hand for most of the scrimmage drills. Phillips and Chubb were getting multiple would-be sacks, Christian Wilkins dominating the line of scrimmage, and David Long making an impression, including a tough love hit on Raheem Mostert. Rookie Cam Smith also made multiple plays, including a nice breakup on a slant against Braxton Berrios and a diving attempt at an interception that resulted in a pass breakup. McDaniel walked the field during the drills and attempted to call the right plays for his offense based on the defensive formations. The last play of camp was a beautiful pass breakup by Javon Holland against Jaylen Waddle, the crowd cheered, and camp ended.

Other notes include Terron Armstead being activated off the PUP (physically unable to perform) list and working off to the side. Erik Ezukanma looks like he’s tough to tackle as he was seen spinning off of Noah Igbinoghene on his way to the end zone.

Training camp will continue tomorrow, and go on until the season begins, so I’m sure there will be more days where the offense wins, but it sure seems like Fangio already has a grip on how he wants to use the talent on this team. At this point, I’m fully convinced that Vic Fangio’s defense could cover the sun, which doesn’t sound so bad considering how hot it’s been lately.