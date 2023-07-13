On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are joined by Seth Levit and OJ McDuffie of THE FISH TANK to talk all things Miami Dolphins. We talk about Zach Thomas going into the Hall of Fame in a few weeks. As well as Mark Clayton and Bob Kuechenberg being two of the sixty semifinalists for the Seniors Committee for the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame and their odds of getting in. We also preview the upcoming 2023 Miami Dolphins season and get their thoughts on year two of Mike McDaniel, Tyreek Hill and what he brings to this offense, and Tua. We discuss the Dalvin Cook rumors and the upgrades Miami has made to its defense. All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.





