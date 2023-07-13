Tired of the same old Miami Dolphins gear? Well, there’s a new way to head to the stadium and tailgate with the new Miami Dolphins Plaid Bib Overalls from FOCO. The officially licensed NFL overalls are available in both Men’s and Women’s styles and sizes, with different team-thematic styles for every NFL team and select NCAA teams. The Miami Dolphins Plaid Bib Overalls come in the signature colors of the Dolphins, orange and aqua, in a buffalo plaid design.

With their all-over team-colored design and bold team logo display, these overalls are the perfect way to show your support for the Miami Dolphins Plaid Bib Overalls. The bib pocket is perfect for storing your phone, wallet, or other essentials, and the adjustable bib shoulder straps ensure a comfortable fit. Two back pockets provide even more storage space. These overalls are made of sturdy and functional woven polyester canvas that is lightweight and breathable. They are long enough to provide coverage and durability, so you can focus on cheering on your team without worrying about your outfit.

Styling orange and aqua Dolphins overalls is one of the easiest things to do. Simply make sure that you have neutral colors underneath or ones that match the team’s colors, and you’re all set; the overalls will do most of the work. They are also great in all types of weather; for chilly nights, there is ample room to fit a hoodie underneath, or you can wear them with a t-shirt. Some fans even opt to wear them with no shirt underneath to beat the Miami weather and really stand out; it’s entirely up to you!

These Miami Dolphins Plaid Bib Overalls are perfect for heading to the game, tailgating, or even enjoying a concert. They retail for $70 and are available to ship now from FOCO.com. Limited quantities are available, so don’t miss the chance to get the best piece of Miami Dolphins apparel this year. Get yours here!