BEN MALLER SHOW – Ben Maller talks about the Dolphins hitting the pause button on contract extension talks with Tua Tagovailoa. Ben says that this means that the Dolphins think that Tua may be a liability, and for good reason. Ben also talks about the media members that Bill Belichick has beefed with and Stefon Diggs becoming a captain for the Buffalo Bills.
