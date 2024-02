Miami Dolphins safeties coach Joe Kasper is following Vic Fangio to Philly for the same position and is leaving the Miami Dolphins after one season. Kasper was the defensive quality control coach for the Eagles in 2021 and 2022.

Joe Kasper has accepted the Eagles offer and will become the safeties coach in Philly, per source.

Kasper reunites with Eagles DC Vic Fangio — who targeted him to coach the safeties. https://t.co/q2QzQLzEeF

— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) February 3, 2024