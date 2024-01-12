This week’s revelation that Head Coach Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are officially parting ways got the sports world questioning the greatness of Belichick. And if he will ever catch former Miami Dolphins legendary head coach Don Shula.

Buckle up because today we’re diving into a topic that’s hotter than a jalapeño on a Texas summer day: the greatest NFL coach of all time. The usual suspects include George Halas, Vince Lombardi, George Allen, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, Andy Reid, and Chuck Noll. But there’s one name that rises above them all like a majestic, unstoppable tidal wave: Don Shula. So, let’s huddle up, and I’ll tell you why this former Miami Dolphins head coach is the undisputed king of the NFL coaching realm.

First off, let’s talk about the bread and butter of any coach’s career: wins. Shula, the gridiron titan that he is, holds the NFL record for the most wins by a head coach with a jaw-dropping 347 victories, including playoff wins. That’s right, folks; Belichick is in the rearview mirror with 333.

Now, consistency is something we all crave, and Shula’s got it in spades. Over his 33-year coaching odyssey, he only experienced TWO losing seasons. I mean, Landry’s sitting there with five, and Noll’s got six. Shula was a winning machine and that’s what makes him legendary.

But wait, there’s more! Shula has 19 playoff wins with both the Baltimore Colts and the Miami Dolphins. Belichick might have 31, but remember, he did that with one QB; Tom Brady. Shula was able to achieve success with multiple quarterbacks and different offensive systems. That’s a testament to Shula’s uncanny ability to stay on top of the game in a rapidly changing league.

Sure, Shula “only” won two Super Bowls (Super Bowl VII and VIII), but let’s not forget the crown jewel in his coaching career: the 1972 Miami Dolphins’ perfect season, finishing with a pristine 17-0 record. None of the other coaching greats managed to pull off this Herculean feat, not even Lombardi with his five NFL championships (including two Super Bowls).

Shula’s impact didn’t stop there, though. The man was a coaching talent factory, churning out future head coaches like Bill Arnsparger, Howard Schnellenberger, and Chuck Noll. Shula’s ability to teach and inspire others is just as impressive as his own coaching prowess.

And let’s be honest, folks: Shula played it clean. His career wasn’t tainted by scandals or controversies. He was a beacon of fair play and sportsmanship, earning respect from peers and admiration from fans everywhere.

So, there you have it, sports fans: the case for Don Shula as the greatest NFL coach of all time is a slam dunk. With his unparalleled record for wins, unmatched consistency, and influence on the game, Shula’s legacy is one for the ages. While other great coaches have left their mark, it’s Don Shula who stands tall as the ultimate gridiron titan.