Chris Perkins of the Sun Sentinel reports that Miami Dolphins quarterback Mike White entered concussion protocol Saturday vs. Houston and remains in the protocol today. It appears the hit to White that caused the injury was a sack by Houston defensive end Adedayo Odeleye in the 3rd quarter.

If White remains in the protocol for most of the week, it will put Miami in a challenging situation heading into the final preseason game with the only healthy quarterbacks on the roster being Tua and Skylar Thompson. Miami may not want to risk Skylar playing the entire game knowing they can’t risk him to injury now and possibly lose him as well heading into the regular season. I would not be surprised if Miami looks to add a quarterback this week off the waiver wire.

White was very injury prone during his time with the NY Jets and now begins his Miami career with a head injury in the preseason. More on this story as it develops.