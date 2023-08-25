KICK OFF THE NFL SEASON WITH NFL RIVALS, AS THE OFFICIALLY LICENSED NFL AND NFLPA MOBILE GAME LAUNCHES WORLDWIDE

Mythical Games Launches First-Ever Blockchain In-Game Marketplace on the Official App Store and Google Play Store

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES – August 24, 2023 – To celebrate the kickoff of the 2023 NFL season, NFL Rivals, the officially licensed video game of the National Football League (NFL), and the NFL Players Association’s (NFLPA), has launched worldwide for mobile devices. NFL Rivals is the first NFL-licensed mobile game that incorporates Web3 digital ownership technology.

After a massively successful soft launch with more than 2 million downloads and more than 15 million games played in under four months, NFL Rivals is starting off the new season with brand-new packs, in-game and live events, new game modes, and unique pack offerings. Players’ dream of becoming a General Manager of an NFL team is now a reality while competing with arcade-style gameplay.. Built through a partnership with the NFL, the NFLPA, and next-generation gaming technology studio Mythical Games, NFL Rivals is a first-of-its-kind mobile video game, incorporating Web3 digital ownership with an in-game utility that allows fans to own, collect, and trade playable digital assets that unlock access to special events, in-game rewards, and other unique features.

Coinciding with the worldwide launch of the game, NFL Rivals is opening the first-ever blockchain-backed in-game marketplace on mobile. The in-game marketplace will allow players to purchase player cards and packs, and to buy other player’s cards listed for sale, all without leaving the game. Digital items in the marketplace will be listed in Rivals Credits, a currency gamers can buy through the App Store and Google Play using IAP. Later iterations of the in-game marketplace will also feature bidding.

“The incredible reception by fans during the pre-season of NFL Rivals blew us away,” said John Linden, CEO at Mythical Games. “Now, with the global launch of the game, we’re excited to give NFL fans an opportunity to play, build and own their very own team of licensed NFL players during the regular season.”

Recently, NFL Rivals entered into a new partnership with the Miami Dolphins. The partnership, NFL Rivals’ first with an NFL franchise, gives Rivals prominent in-stadium branding at Miami Dolphins home games and opportunities for fans to win VIP experiences at Dolphins home games throughout the season. This Rivals initiative is in an effort to reach fans in major markets as the NFL season kicks off.

NFL Rivals is now available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

Interested players can also visit the NFL Rivals website for more information and to join the NFL Rivals Community.

About Mythical Games

Acknowledged by Forbes’ Disruptive Technology Companies To Watch in 2019 and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2021, Mythical is a next-generation games technology company creating a web3 gaming ecosystem by leveraging blockchain technology and playable NFTs for tools that enable players, creators, artists, brands and game developers to become stakeholders and owners in new “play and own” game economies.

Led by gaming industry veterans, the team specializes in building games around player-owned economies and has helped develop major franchises including Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero, DJ Hero, Marvel Strike Force, and Skylanders.

Mythical Platform protects gamers that may be new to blockchain through a custodial wallet for their digital items while allowing advanced players the freedom to link their own wallets via bridges between the Mythical Chain and public mainnets. With its “gamers-first” focus, the Mythical Platform ensures players don’t need to dive into the intricacies of blockchain to enjoy ownership of their digital collections and have a great game experience.

About the NFLPA

The National Football League Players Association (“NFLPA”) is the union for professional football players in the National Football League. Established in 1956, the NFLPA has a long history of assuring proper recognition and representation of players’ interests. The NFLPA has shown that it will do whatever is necessary to assure that the rights of players are protected—including ceasing to be a union, if necessary, as it did in 1989. In 1993, the NFLPA again was officially recognized as the union representing the players and negotiated a landmark Collective Bargaining Agreement (“CBA”) with the NFL. The current CBA will govern the sport through the 2030 NFL season.

About OneTeam Partners

A licensing, marketing, and multimedia powerhouse, OneTeam launched as a joint venture between the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), MLB Players Association (MLBPA), and RedBird Capital Partners to maximize the collective value of athletes’ rights across group licensing, marketing, media and investing. OneTeam represents a range of commercial business interests on behalf of the athletes of the NFLPA, MLBPA, MLSPA, U.S. Women’s National Team PA, WNBPA, U.S. Rugby PA and League of Legends Championship Series PA. OneTeam also has several collegiate partnerships that include Altius Sports Partners, INFLCR and Opendorse. OneTeam Partners, facilitated the NFL Rivals deal in collaboration with all parties.