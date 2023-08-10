Jim Johnson and Louis Ragone join Michael to discuss the issues in Camp. We touch on the offensive line and who should or shouldn’t play this Friday against Atlanta. We get Jim’s thoughts on the offseason. Which side of the ball is better? Louis talks about Chubb and why his performance is key on defense. Louis talks about how the team was negative 7 turnovers and yet made the playoffs. We talk about the need for players to excel, especially for the youngsters and free agents. Jim reminds us TE is still a position. We also discuss what we’ll be looking for Friday night.



