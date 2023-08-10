The Stephen M. Ross takeover of the Dolphins in 2008 was statistically the eighth-best takeover in the NFL. The Dolphins had a 4.2% increase in wins since Stephen M. Ross took charge as owner.

The Sports Geek decided to investigate which takeovers in the NFL had the biggest impact on the team. They did this by comparing how many wins they had three years before the takeover and compared it to how many wins they had after the takeover happened.

The table below shows the top 5 takeovers in the NFL, ranked on the difference in % of wins:

Rank Team Takeover date Difference in wins (%)
1 Las Vegas Raiders 1966 33.3%
2 Dallas Cowboys 1989 28.4%
3 Los Angeles Rams 2010 20.8%
4 Atlanta Falcons 2002 16.7%
5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1995 16.7%
6 New Orleans Saints 1985 15.4%
7 Buffalo Bills 2014 12.5%
8 Miami Dolphins 2009 4.2%
9 Seattle Seahawks 1997 4.2%
10 Minnesota Vikings 2005 2.1%