The Stephen M. Ross takeover of the Dolphins in 2008 was statistically the eighth-best takeover in the NFL. The Dolphins had a 4.2% increase in wins since Stephen M. Ross took charge as owner.

The Sports Geek decided to investigate which takeovers in the NFL had the biggest impact on the team. They did this by comparing how many wins they had three years before the takeover and compared it to how many wins they had after the takeover happened.

The table below shows the top 5 takeovers in the NFL, ranked on the difference in % of wins: