Four-time Super Bowl Champion quarterback Joe Montana has had a change of heart. He once said Tom Brady was the Best Quarterback of All Time (B.O.A.T); now, in 2023, Montana says not so fast and claims Dan Marino is the best quarterback of all time, not Brady.

Per an interview with Men’s Health Montana said: “Put Marino into today’s game where he gets free release … and his receivers, holy cow, weren’t very big,”

Montana went on to say, “Now these guys are 6’4, 6’5. I think [Marino] is probably one of the most unsung heroes of the game. People don’t talk enough about him or realize the numbers that he put up during the times that he put them up.”

Montana also gushed about Marino’s tangibles while naming him the B.O.A.T. … adding, “He had a quick release. I had to step into a lot of things to get enough [force] on the ball.”