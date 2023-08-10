On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are talking about all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show with the latest report on Christian Wilkins and his contract situation, as we have new information per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Did Chris Grier and the Dolphins misplay their hand here? Then give an update on the latest injuries from Dolphins camp. Who is getting healthier, and who is now on the injured list after the 2nd joint practice with the Falcons? We give a Full Recap of Wednesday’s Joint Practice with Atlanta and talk about what side of the football for the Dolphins is struggling right now and who are some of the standouts making plays for Miami. And we close the show with Ian sharing about his experience in Canton, Ohio, this past week and watching Zach Thomas being enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame live and in person. —all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



