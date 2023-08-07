It’s that time of year again when the National Football Association (NFL) names its best 100 players. The 2023 list now has the 41st through 100th best players announced with 41-50 being recently announced this week.

Three Miami Dolphins players were already announced in the list before this fourth player. A couple more Miami Dolphins contenders are expected to hit the list in higher tiers as more portions of the list are further announced in the coming months.

Which Miami Dolphins Is Currently in the Top 50 Of the NFL 100?

Jaylen Waddle (#17) is ranked in the 44th position of the 2023 NFL Top 100. He is a twenty-four-year-old Wide Receiver standing at 5 feet, 10 inches, and weighing 185 pounds. He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft and considered sixth overall.

Before his draft to the Miami Dolphins that kick started his professional football career, Waddle played for the Alabama Crimson Tide team during his collegiate years between 2018 to 2020.

His performance in 2018 earned him the SEC Freshman of the Year title. Waddle successfully did 45 receptions, seven touchdowns, and covered 848 yards over his performance.

Waddle is a Record Holder in the NFL

During his first year with the Miami Dolphins, Waddle broke the record for the most receptions by a rookie in the NFL at 104. Anquan Boldin, a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals at the beginning of his NFL career, held the record for 18 years when he scored 101 receptions in his first year as a rookie in 2003.

Who Are the Other Miami Dolphins Players in the 2023 NFL Top 100?

The other three Miami Dolphins players in the NFL Top 100 besides Jaylen Waddle at #44 are in the 81st through 83rd positions.

Christian Wilkins (#94), the twenty-seven-year-old Defensive Tackle for the Miami Dolphins, placed #81. He stands at 6 feet, 4 inches, and weighs 310 pounds. Wilkins was the 13th pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During his collegiate years from 2015 to 2018, he played for the Clemson Tigers. He was a two-time College Football Playoff (CFP) National champion in 2016 and 2018.

Tua Tagovailoa (#1), the twenty-five-year-old Quarterback for the Miami Dolphins, came in at #82 on the list. The Hawaii native stands at 6 feet, 1 inch, and weighs 227 pounds. Tua is short for his longer first name, Tuanigamanuolepola.

He was in the first 2020 NFL draft (fifth overall) when starting his professional NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. Tagovailoa was named the NFL Passer Rating Leader in 2022 at 105.5.

Terron Armstead, the thirty-two-year-old Offensive Tackle for the Miami Dolphins is #83. He stands at 6 feet, 5 inches and weighs 304 pounds. Armstead played for the New Orleans Saints between 2013 to 2021 before he signed a five-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

Which Other Miami Dolphins Players May Be Announced in the 2023 NFL Top 100?

Xavien Howard and Tyreek Hill are the two other Dolphins players expected to be named on the 2023 NFL Top 100 list. Howard, the cornerback, was named a two-time NFL interceptions leader in 2018 and 2020. Hill, the wide receiver, was named a First-Team All-Pro four times in 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022.

Conclusion

Who else do you think will be named #1 to #40 in the 2023 NFL Top 100? Weigh in with your opinions below.