The acceptance of the role that women have to play in sport is something that is still an ongoing process. All over the world, there have been cries to give female athletes the same support, respect, and compensation as their male colleagues.

While this fight is still raging on, the success of many popular female athletes who started from college until they made a name for themselves on the global stage is helping champion their cause.

As more are more people begin to sit up and take notice of how talented these female sports personalities are, women’s college sports will, hopefully receive more support and funding from governing authorities.

Popularity and Trends for Women’s College Sports

In recent years, women’s participation in college sports has seen a dramatic increase. In 2022, for example, there was a 5% increase in the number of female student athletes competing in the NCAA compared to the previous year. That is a massive increase of 10,726 female athletes.

Similar trends have been witnessed in the number of females in positions of authority within national sports governing bodies. In all three college divisions, there has been a 30% increase in the number of female directors, which is a great achievement for the push to include more girls in college sports.

In terms of popularity among fans, men’s sports still remain the biggest draw when it comes to blue chip sporting events. However, the recent support for the USA women’s national soccer team has shown that support for female sporting events is on the rise as well.

According to Forbes, other sports, such as college basketball and golf, have also seen huge increases in the number of spectators at women’s tournaments. While it will be some time before men’s and women’s events receive the same media attention and support, there are signs that women in sports are becoming more popular day by day.

The Top Female Athletes and Teams in the USA

The key to improving how women’s sports are accepted by the general public, or how female athletes are treated by the media, lies in the popularity and achievements of some of the top female sport stars in the USA.

If women’s college sports are to continue growing as well as they have been in the past few years, the actions of the following athletes and teams is important:

Serena Williams (Tennis)

The massive talent and success of Serena Williams on the tennis court has been too big to go unnoticed. Today, she serves as an inspiration to many college girls around the world who want to pursue careers in sports.

Furthermore, the tennis star rose to fame along side her older sister, Venus Williams, until the Williams sisters became household names across America and beyond. Their inspirational story has been the subject of many books, documentaries, and even a movie, with Will Smith starring as their father in the movie King Richard.

2. Simone Biles (Gymnastics)

In the world of gymnastics, one name that will forever be cemented in history is that of Simone Biles. With seven Olympic Gold medals to her name, Biles is, undoubtably, one of the biggest talents to ever grace the sport.

Besides the fact that she is a girl, one of the most inspiring things about Biles’ accolades, is that she won them at a very young age. This is a very important factor when encouraging young girls in college to start aiming for their dreams as early as possible.

3. Danica Patrick (NASCAR)

While NASCAR racing is by no means a college sport, the achievements of Danica Patrick in this sport are inspiring. NASCAR racing, football, rugby, and other highly physical sports have been historically reserved for male athletes only. However, if more women follow in Patrick’s footsteps, such stereotypes will not be enough to discourage college girls from trying any sport that they wish.

4. Allyson Felix (Athletics)

The USA has been one of the greatest powerhouses in the world of athletics for many decades now. From the early days of Jessie Owens winning the 100m Olympic Gold, this has been an area where many US athletes have made a name for themselves.

However, it has been mostly men who receive most of the limelight. Today, Allyson Felix and her former team mates in the USA athletics team are changing that. Even though she is now retired, Felix left a lasting legacy on the track.

5. Katie Ledecky (Swimming)

The seven gold medals and 21 world championship medals that Katie Ledecky won in the swimming pool are impressive for any athlete, male or female. She is widely considered the best swimmer in the world, and her name is right up there with legendary swimmer and fellow American, Michael Phelps.

6. Lindsey Vonn (Alpine Skiing)

Routinely mentioned among the top 10 female athletes in the USA, Lindsey Vonn is a competitive alpine ski racer with four world cup championships under her belt. The fact that alpine skiing is not as popular as other sports on this list means that Vonn’s achievements are all the more important to many college girls who are yet to specialize in a sporting discipline. It shows that female athletes can succeed in any sport they set their minds to.

7. The United States Women’s National Soccer Team

Finally, one of the most inspiring teams in the world of women’s sports is the United States Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNST). The team has won a record four World Cup gold medals, and until 2023, had never finished lower than third position in the tournament.

Although the 2023 Women’s World Cup tournament did not go as planned, with the US team getting knocked out in the round of 16 by Sweden in a dramatic penalty shootout, the players have served as inspiration for many American college girls over the years.

