Last night was the first Miami Dolphins preseason Game, and needless to say, on the offensive side of the ball, it was a brutal game to watch. The Dolphins had 317 yards, 20 first downs, and only put up 3 points against the Atlanta Falcons. Backup quarterback Mike White started the game for the Dolphins and went 9-14 with 85 passing yards, one interception, and turned the ball over on downs twice in the 2nd quarter at the Falcons’ 3-yard line and 6-yard line. Third string quarterback Skylar Thompson played the second half and went 10-16, 104 passing yards and two interceptions. Despite the poor performance of Miami’s offense, Dolphins fans need to breathe and relax about the offense because, luckily, it is only the preseason.

The Dolphins sat lots of starters on the offensive side of the ball, such as starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Running Backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., Wide Receivers Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Chosen Anderson, Tight End Durham Smythe, Left Tackle Terron Armstead, Center Connor Williams, and Right Guard Robert Hunt. We might not even see most of the starters in the next two preseason games as well, against the Houston Texans on Saturday, August 19th, and against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26th, so we more than likely won’t get a true evaluation of the Miami Dolphins offense until Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now the concern would be justified if quarterbacks Mike White or Skylar Thompson were to come in and play for starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and play the way they did against the Atlanta Falcons in the preseason. Still, hopefully, that won’t be the case for the upcoming season.

The biggest positive for the Dolphins offense, with a game mostly filled with negatives, was the running game. The Dolphins had a total of 26 carries for 168 yards against the Atlanta Falcons, led by Running Back Myles Gaskin, who had seven carries for 57 yards. Running Back Devon Achane also showed his explosiveness in the passing game, leading the team with four receptions for 41 yards.

If you kept up with the joint practices between the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons defense got the better of the Miami Dolphins offense. Head Coach Mike McDaniel called the offensive performance against Atlanta “mediocre,” and it carried into last night’s preseason game, with the Falcons getting the win 19-3. No need to panic just yet, but I’m hoping the Dolphins can turn the page and come back strong with joint practices with the Houston Texans and next Saturday’s preseason game in Houston.