Franchise names can define a team. Some names are synonymous with success, while others are just as notable with failure. But how do teams get their respective nicknames and is it important in building a successful franchise?

You can argue that the connection that there has to be a connection between the fans and the local team.

Who remembers how the Miami Dolphins became the Dolphins? Many moons ago, the franchise was known as the Miami Seahawks in the All-America Football Conference. In 1965, then-owner Joe Robbie gave the fans a vote, and the Miami NFL franchise was christened the Dolphins.

Miami has been one of the most notable NFL franchises, remaining the only side in the history of the NFL to record an unbeaten season with a Super Bowl victory in 1972 under Don Shula.

Nicknames

The Dolphin has been synonymous link with the NFL team due to Miami’s heritage of being situated perfectly on the east coast of the United States with the Atlantic Ocean wrapping around its shores. When you think of Miami, you think of the beach. The glistening shores and active sea life are just one of the reasons to visit Miami. It’s a huge part of the local economy and culture, so naturally, the teams that represent the region should reflect that.

The Dolphins are not the only team to use an ocean theme for their nickname. Miami’s MLB franchise adopted marine life for their nickname with the Marlins after their introduction as an expansion team in 1993.

Other teams have adopted different animals and birds for their respective nickname, but Miami shares an ocean theme for their franchise with Seattle, who have used their unique place in the world to hone on ocean culture. Whereas Miami has the east coast, Seattle has the west. It is one of the major ports on the West Coast and is teeming with sea life, so it’s only natural that the region has adopted the theme for its local sports teams. Seattle has the Seahawks in the NFL, Mariners in the MLB, Kraken in the NHL, Sounders in the MLS, and Orcas in Major League Cricket.

The two cities have used the culture of their ocean-side locations to blend a love of sport and marine life. And they’re not the only industry to take heart from our love of the ocean to blend it into popular culture.

