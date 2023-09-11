The 2023 NFL season has barely started, and conversation has already started on the teams most likely to win the Super Bowl. Reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs are tipped to retain the title, with the 49ers, Bills, Eagles, and Bengals rounding off the top five favorites.

While these teams are odds-on favorites in football betting to land the Vince Lombardi trophy, one thing’s for sure – it’s not a foregone conclusion. The NFL’s unpredictability may yet again spring upon us another dark-horse Super Bowl winner, and this time, Miami could get its first championship parade since 1974.

What Are the Dolphin’s Super Bowl Chances?

If the Dolphins could keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy last year, they would be considered among the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Under Mike McDaniel, the Dolphins started the regular season in impressive form, with Tua delivering incredible performances and setting records along the way.

Unfortunately, a concussion injury meant he had to sit out several games, and in his absence, the team could not maintain their excellent start to the season. With a fully fit Tua leading an offense that boasts Jaylen Waddle and arguably the best wide receiver in Tyreek Hill, the Dolphins are expected to trouble defenses all season long. The duo were exceptional last year, with 3,066 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns.

One person who certainly thinks so is former Linebacker and Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho. “If Tua is healthy, I don’t see why the Dolphins can’t win the Super Bowl, and I don’t see how the Dolphins aren’t the dark horse to WIN the Super Bowl,” he says.

Besides their super offense, he pointed to the Dolphins defense as being the key reason. “We know how good they are on offense, I’m not going to bore you all with that, but defensively is what not enough people are talking about. Vic Fangio is brought in as a defensive coordinator. In my mind, he has revolutionized the 3-4 defense.”

Another reason why the Dolphins may go all the way this season is their head coach. “Mike McDaniel is one of the most brilliant offensive minds in the game, Vic Fangio, one of the most brilliant defensive minds this game has ever seen— I don’t know a team who can step on the field and have a significant advantage at any important poon group over the Miami Dolphins,” added Acho.

His first year was a success, and now, in his second year as head coach, you can expect better dynamics in the team and more success on the field.

Tough AFC Opposition in Chiefs

After making the playoffs last year for the first time since 2016, the Dolphins hope to go one better and win the AFC conference. But they will have to contend with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are the hot favorites, alongside the Cincinnati Bengals.

The AFC also features another dark horse in the Baltimore Ravens, who, in addition to retaining their MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, have added Odell Beckham Jr.

While the AFC is a pretty tough conference, if their star quarterback can stay fit this season, not many defenses can stop the Dolphins. At his best, Tua is unplayable and had the best passer rating last year and tied eventual MVP Patrick Mahomes with the league-best Passing Touchdown Percentage.

We won’t be surprised if he leads the Dolphins to the first Super Bowl in 49 years come February 2024. Only time will tell, but Dolphins fans have every right to be excited going into this season.