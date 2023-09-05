Author John Eisenberg of ROCKET MEN: The Black Quarterbacks Who Revolutionized Pro Football joined Mike on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast to talk about his latest book, which is about the struggle of black quarterbacks in the NFL. We look at the history of black quarterbacks in the NFL from the 1960s to today and how players like James Harris and former Miami Dolphin Marlin Brisco had to overcome enormous odds and obstacles to have the opportunity to play the position in pro football. We discuss a turning point and how Warren Moon, Randall Cunningham, and Doug Williams laid the foundation for black quarterbacks to get a fair opportunity and for Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair, Akili Smith, and Daunte Culpepper and the next generation of black quarterbacks to come after them. We discuss why there has been so much progress with black quarterbacks getting opportunities but not with black head coaches, and progress on that front is much slower.