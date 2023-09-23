HEAD OVER TO BETUS.COM AND USE PROMO CODE ‘DOLPHINSTALK’ AND GET 125% SIGN UP BONUS!

This weeks ‘Gambling Corner’ is a written version as I came under the weather, but that isn’t stopping me from giving you some weekend picks to get some cash in your pockets! On the season, I am 11-7 overall (64%). Below are this weeks games:

Maryland (-7.5) @ Michigan State

Michigan State is in disarray. They are 2-1 but were absolutely manhandled last week vs Washington at home. In comes Maryland. They defeated the Spartans by 13 last year and Taulia Tagovailoa has been playing very well in 2023. Take the Terps.

Houston (-10.5) vs Sam Houston State

Sam Houston CANNOT score points. The are 0-2 on the season and only have 3 offensive points. Houston isn’t anything to write home about either BUT their offense can at least be effective. Take the Cougars laying the points.

Syracuse vs Army OVER 49.5

Both teams can score points (Syracuse 5th in the country near 50 ppg). However, both teams can play defense. That usually leads to a shootout. I love Syracuse at home but the OVER is more enticing than the near 2 TD spread.

Season Record- 8-4

Chargers/Vikings OVER 54.5

This opened at 49 total points. It has pushed to near 55! People are hammering this over and it makes sense. Both defenses are ranked low (Chargers 30th, Vikes 25th). This has the makings of a shootout early. Take the over, even if the money is pushing that number up.

Dolphins (-6.5) vs Broncos

The Broncos experiment with Russ and Sean Payton has been disappointing thus far. Miami is playing in their home opener. A west coast team playing in South Florida, near 90 degree temps has the making of a big game for Dolphins. Miami has the #1 ranked offense and are 6-0 ATS vs their last 6 AFC opponents. Take them laying near a TD.

Colts (+8) vs Ravens

The Ravens have hit the injury bug. No OBJ, Justice Hill, multiple defenders. The Colts are going with Gardner Minshew as the Anthony Richardson is out with a Concussion. With Minshew starting and Ravens injuries, this game should stay within 7. Plus the weather is going to be iffy with the tropical cyclone coming through the area.

Season Record 3-3