For the past two years, I’ve competed in pools where every game for every week must be picked against the spread. Locally, I’m participating in the @andyslater pool, where I’ve finished 16th and 18th the past two years, hitting around 55% of games picked. Decent but out of the money. What I find even more difficult are the five ATS pools I participate in. Last year’s record of 48-42 (53%) also was out of the money. For better or for worse, I’m sharing my picks for you betters out there. My methods are different—contrarian in nature and usually leaning toward the underdog. Good luck to all, and let’s make some money.
I’m picking against all three rookie quarterbacks in the Slater lineup regardless of team or spread. I just think it’s as difficult as it will be for Stroud, Richardson, and Young. It looks like I’ve split underdogs and favorites 8 and 8 and home/away 8 and 8. Purely coincidental.
LIONS +6.5 @ Chiefs
BROWNS +2.5 vs. Bengals
CARDS +7.5 @ Commanders
VIKINGS -6.5 vs. Bucs
STEELERS +2.5 vs. 49ers
TITANS +3.5 @ Saints
JAGS -5.5 @ Colts
RAVENS -10.5 vs. Texans
FALCONS -3.5 vs. Panthers
RAMS +5.5 @ Seahawks
EAGLES -3.5 @ Patriots
DOLPHINS +3.5 @ LA Chargers
BRONCOS -3.5 vs. Raiders
BEARS -1.5 vs. Packers
GIANTS +3.5 vs. Cowboys
BILLS -2.5 @ Jets
PICK 5 POOL: Note some of the spreads are different than above. I don’t control the assigned spreads.
TITANS +3.5 @ Saints
JAGS -4.5 @ COLTS
STEELERS +2.5 vs. 49ers
RAVENS -9.5 vs. Texans
BRONCOS -3.5 vs. Raiders
I’m picking the Fins to cover the 3.5, but Herbert beats Tua again 24-21.
Super Bowl: EAGLES beat Bills