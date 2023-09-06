For the past two years, I’ve competed in pools where every game for every week must be picked against the spread. Locally, I’m participating in the @andyslater pool, where I’ve finished 16th and 18th the past two years, hitting around 55% of games picked. Decent but out of the money. What I find even more difficult are the five ATS pools I participate in. Last year’s record of 48-42 (53%) also was out of the money. For better or for worse, I’m sharing my picks for you betters out there. My methods are different—contrarian in nature and usually leaning toward the underdog. Good luck to all, and let’s make some money.

I’m picking against all three rookie quarterbacks in the Slater lineup regardless of team or spread. I just think it’s as difficult as it will be for Stroud, Richardson, and Young. It looks like I’ve split underdogs and favorites 8 and 8 and home/away 8 and 8. Purely coincidental.

LIONS +6.5 @ Chiefs

BROWNS +2.5 vs. Bengals

CARDS +7.5 @ Commanders

VIKINGS -6.5 vs. Bucs

STEELERS +2.5 vs. 49ers

TITANS +3.5 @ Saints

JAGS -5.5 @ Colts

RAVENS -10.5 vs. Texans

FALCONS -3.5 vs. Panthers

RAMS +5.5 @ Seahawks

EAGLES -3.5 @ Patriots

DOLPHINS +3.5 @ LA Chargers

BRONCOS -3.5 vs. Raiders

BEARS -1.5 vs. Packers

GIANTS +3.5 vs. Cowboys

BILLS -2.5 @ Jets

PICK 5 POOL: Note some of the spreads are different than above. I don’t control the assigned spreads.

TITANS +3.5 @ Saints

JAGS -4.5 @ COLTS

STEELERS +2.5 vs. 49ers

RAVENS -9.5 vs. Texans

BRONCOS -3.5 vs. Raiders

I’m picking the Fins to cover the 3.5, but Herbert beats Tua again 24-21.

Super Bowl: EAGLES beat Bills