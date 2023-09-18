With Jeff Wilson Jr. going down with a knee injury before the start of the 2023 season, Raheem Mostert has been thrust into a workhorse role, handling 73% of snaps within the first two weeks of the season. Salvon Ahmed was given the backup role to Mostert, taking 28% of snaps in week one and 19% in week 2. After Ahmed was sidelined for most of the game with a groin injury, Miami gave Mostert all the work he could handle. Mostert finished Sunday night’s game with a generous helping of 121 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, averaging 6.7 yards per carry. Mostert has shown the ability to carry a substantial workload and produce very solid numbers running the ball, but it’s hard to tell if Miami can rely on Mostert as a season-long workhorse running back.

Raheem Mostert averaged a solid 4.9 yards per carry in 2022. Whenever Mike McDaniel seldomly elected to run the ball, Mostert showed the ability to be a solid running back. Mostert’s speed on the football field is unmatched by the majority of NFL running backs, but what is positive to see is his willingness to drop the shoulder pads and earn hard yards after contact. This level of play has significantly carried over into the 2023 season, and not a moment too soon. With Miami’s need for running back depth, Raheem has shouldered a large workload and established stability in the running back room.

Raheem Mostert’s performance isn’t a total surprise to the NFL. He has shown the ability to play at a high level back in the day in San Francisco. Injury proved to be his only setback, playing only 48 games in 8 seasons with the team. Mostert matched his season total of games played last year with the Dolphins, contributing to 16 of the 19 games. However, Mostert missed the AFC wild-card game against the Bills.

With Miami leaning on Mostert in a big way, it isn’t easy to see Mostert staying healthy for a full season. Injury is not a tangible statistic that can be used to make predictions, and with Mostert’s recent production, it’s hard not to have confidence in the man. With surprisingly good play from the offensive line, there is no doubt we will see Mostert continue this impressive production for the rest of the season.

With Mostert’s solid production through 2 games, a possible week five return from Jeff Wilson Jr., and De’Von Achane in development, Miami’s backfield looks like it can deliver solid play throughout the season. Making a trade for an elite running back like Jonathan Taylor now seems unnecessary. Adding a piece like Taylor would boost offensive production, but losing more of Miami’s already depleted draft capital and having to pay him more money than a running back is worth in today’s NFL could hurt the Dolphins in the future. With the Dolphins running a pass-heavy offense, the current running back room should be sufficient to complement Miami’s potent air attack.

This Dolphins offense in 2023 has shown more of a willingness to spread the ball around. In Sunday night’s game against the Patriots, Bill Belichick hyper-focused his defensive game plan to slow down Miami’s passing game. Mike McDaniel didn’t hesitate to deliver on his promise to run the ball. If this trend continues and Raheem Mostert can stay healthy, expect Miami’s number 1 back to crack the top 15 in production week in and week out.