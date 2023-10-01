Over the past few decades, the Miami Dolphins have faced their fair share of offensive struggles—perhaps an understatement but a crucial point to emphasize. However, in recent history, a remarkable transformation has taken place. The Dolphins have evolved from perennial mediocrity to becoming one of the most electrifying and explosive teams on the offensive side of the field. This isn’t just a biased viewpoint; it’s a sentiment echoed around the league. Whenever you turn on your TV or scroll through social media, you will encounter praise for the Dolphins. This transformation is the outcome of diligent team-building efforts led by Chris Grier, who has skillfully added a multitude of lightning-fast playmakers to complement Tua Tagovailoa’s talents.

Yet, there’s been a missing piece in the offense for some time—the Dolphins have been on the hunt for elite running back play, with Ricky Williams being the standout player in recent memory. Since his turbulent tenure with the team, Dolphins fans have longed for top-tier running back production.

Today, I’m excited to tell you the wait is finally over. During this past off-season, Chris Grier and Mike McDaniel made a somewhat controversial move by selecting De’Von Achane in the third round of the draft. There has been substantial skepticism surrounding the young running back—doubts about Achane’s ability to gain yards after contact and stay healthy in the NFL, mainly due to his relatively small frame. But after his week there performance, the odds of him winning Rookie of the Year went way up.

After being a healthy scratch in week one and a slow start in week two, these concerns seemed to carry some weight. However, in the Week 3 matchup against the Broncos, circumstances compelled Mike McDaniel to lean on Achane due to the injury-riddled running back room. Achane was handed a significant workload alongside Raheem Mostert in a game that turned into a blowout. What followed was an extraordinary performance by Achane, amassing 233 yards from scrimmage and scoring four touchdowns.

It’s one thing to capitalize on the offensive line, creating sizeable gaps in the defensive line; most running backs in the league can do that. However, Achane didn’t merely seize this opportunity; he exhibited an elite ability to make plays and grind out tough yards. He didn’t settle for what the defense offered but instead broke tackles and eluded defenders to reach the endzone. Such playmaking prowess is a rare find.

This upcoming Sunday’s game against the Bills presents a significant challenge for the Miami Dolphins as a team and for Achane individually. We all have the privilege of witnessing how this rookie responds when faced with one of the league’s top defenses. Given his spectacular abilities and Mike McDaniel’s ingenious play design, there’s a strong possibility of a breakout season for Achane. The sky’s the limit for this promising young talent.