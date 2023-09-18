On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike and Tom break down the big Miami 24-17 win on the road in Foxborough over the Patriots. Tua had another fantastic performance, and while Tyreek was held in check for the most part, the Dolphins’ offense had a workman-like performance where it wasn’t flashy, but they got the job done. It was night and day on defense compared to last week, as Vic Fangio had his group play much better. We go through the game’s big plays, pass out our game balls, talk about being alone in 1st place in the AFC East at this moment, and preview Miami’s next game vs. the Denver Broncos in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

