Scott and Alex made the trip to SoFi for the Dolphins Chargers shootout. The crowd made it sound like a home game. The offense was unleashed. The tailgate felt like it was on the surface of the sun, but good conversations were had. Listen in to this podcast to hear these two talk about the experience, the game, and more. Included in this episode are actual sounds from the game! Hear a brief preview of the New England game as well.