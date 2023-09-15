Scott and Alex made the trip to SoFi for the Dolphins Chargers shootout. The crowd made it sound like a home game. The offense was unleashed. The tailgate felt like it was on the surface of the sun, but good conversations were had. Listen in to this podcast to hear these two talk about the experience, the game, and more. Included in this episode are actual sounds from the game! Hear a brief preview of the New England game as well.
Related Posts
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Grier and McDaniel Answer Questions at League Meeting & Brady Rumor
March 29, 2022
The Splash Zone: Can Tua Save the Dolphins Season?
October 15, 2021
DolphinsTalk Podcast: State of the Miami Dolphins Entering 2022
January 5, 2022