It’s early March and the Dolphins are still the second worst over the cap team. There’s a lot of tap dancing to be done with money, players, and contracts in the next few days. Scott and Alex talk about Tyreek Hill and his “shenanigans”. We differ on what should be done, if anything. We review Chris Grier’s drafts and rate them. We aren’t ready to share what we want in terms of players at picks yet, but we have an overall philosophy which rarely aligns with the Dolphins GM. Are the Dolphins in trouble? Listen in and find out.

