On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back on the eve of Free Agency Frenzy 2024. The Miami Dolphins have already made some small moves but still need to clear some $20 million by Wednesday at noon, and we talk about all of the latest happenings in the world of the Dolphins. We talk about Miami agreeing to re-work the contract of Terron Armstead and what that may mean. Could Armstead lose the final year or two on his contract in an agreement for more guaranteed money and opening up cap space in 2024? We discuss Miami re-signing punter Jake Baliey, Nik Needham, and Elijah Campbell and why they were priority re-signings. We discuss Christian Wilkins and where he may land, the impact of Robert Hunt leaving and where that leaves Miami’s offensive line, and talk about the latest Tyreek Hill off-the-field drama. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST