Fifty-eight wins versus fifty-six losses, including one tie. On paper, this screams RIVALVRY.

Since I was a kid, close to about ten years old, I have had this yearning to dislike all things green. Quite honestly, I cannot clearly remember the moment that I became a Miami Dolphins fan, but what I can say, with absolute conviction, it has a LOT to do with family/friends that were Jets fans. Note – my immediate family was always on the side of the teal mammals.

Growing up, very few true rivalries could top Miami Dolphins vs. the NY Jets. Yankees/Red Sox and Giants/Eagles are some that come to mind. Fans would reach another level whenever these teams met, and if that happened to take place in the playoffs, watch out, as all bets would be off to what level of humanity remains once the game concludes. I have seen some of the biggest games in person where records did not matter; rosters could be full of holes, it just, plainly, did not matter. Nobody on this god-given earth could truly predict what was going to happen whenever the Dolphins and the Jets met. And this, in my opinion, was one of the catalysts that raised the intensity of these matchups; you just never knew what the outcome was going to be.

Take, for instance, week 3 of the 1986 season. One of the wildest video game-level statistics (think Madden Football ’04 using Mike Vick) game ever happened. The contest was back and forth pretty much from the tame first quarter on when it only stood 7-3, Miami at that time. Fast forward to a last-minute touchdown by NY to tie the game and get it to OT, where yet another Walker catch/TD finally won the game for the Jets. I remember to this day a quote from the great Dan Marino: “Man, I threw 6 touchdowns in a game, and we lost”. That one stung, but not nearly as much as being in person for the Monday Night Miracle back in the Meadowlands during the 2000 season. Great seats seven rows behind the Dolphins’ bench at just about the 50-yard line. I will spare the details from that game since we know how things went down. That one took several weeks of recovery. Finally, let’s travel back to the year 1994, towards the end of November. I’m certain that all of you reading this know precisely where I’m going with this one.

Marino was down 24-6 in the second half, slowly bringing the team back, inching closer and closer. Down by 3 with around 40 or 30 seconds left, he hits a quick completion to Mark Ingram. I remember thinking, at the least, we can tie this game and push it to OT if needed. Or call the final timeout and go for it. Pretty sure everybody else thought the same, or at least figured they would spike the ball to stop the clock, something that our fans have seen infinite times over the years. They ran up to the line and motioned to spike it, Danny boy received the ball, and in the blink of an eye, all you saw was Ingram in the endzone holding the ball. I can recall trying to figure out what just happened, rubbing my eyes clear (somehow thinking that would help). The next thing I knew, Ingram had his 4th touchdown, and the Dolphins pulled out the win. What made this magical for Dolphins fans was that this put the Jets into a tailspin for the rest of that year and for a couple of years until Bill Parcells came on board. Personally, you couldn’t wish for a better outcome of the game and what it meant to your most vile enemy. Bringing up another quote that always seems to get a chuckle, personally is from the greatest coach in NFL history, none other than Don Shula. It was much later in life when he said this, and I wish I could recall where it came from exactly, but it went something like, “I enjoy talking about it, but never with Jets fans. I don’t talk to Jets fans in South Florida, or in New York or in the United States”. Magical and yet, borderline mythical words regarding the ‘Fake Spike’ game.

Let’s close this up a bit.

For the past decade or so, this rivalry just does not seem to have the juice it once did, at least not for me and many of my acquaintances that are Jets fans. I can’t quite put my finger on exactly when this slowed; maybe it was because both teams have had their ups and downs for a decent time. Maybe the lack of true, star quarterbacks. Green is still the color I dislike the most unless, of course, it’s something hiding in my wallet or bank account. If there are still lingering questions regarding the rivalry between these two teams, know this. Since 2016, Miami has a 11-3 record vs. the Jets. That appears to end the rivalry that once was.