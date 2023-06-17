A new report reveals which teams from the “Big Four” leagues get the most views on TikTok

By analyzing every team’s 20 most frequently used hashtags, OLBG.com ranks each league’s most viral teams over the last 12 months

8 out of the top 10 most viral US sports teams feature in the NFL

TikTok has skyrocketed in popularity recently, captivating millions of users worldwide. With such growth, many major league sports teams and fans in the USA have hopped onto the platform, using it to watch highlights, engage with fellow supporters, and voice their opinions online.

With TikTok becoming a hub for sports news and information, yearly hashtag views for the four biggest leagues are now well into their billions: “NFL” = 32 billion views, “NBA” = 34 billion views, “MLB” = 11 billion views and “NHL” = 3 billion views.

Whilst the NBA leads the way, how does each team from the above leagues stack up against each other?

Let’s find out:

To discover which US sports teams from the “Big Four” leagues received the most views on TikTok over the last 12 months (May 2022 – May 2023), the team at OLBG.com took a dive into the TikTok Creator Centre.

Using the platform, each team’s 20 most popular hashtags were analyzed and summed together to reveal the combined number of views. These were the results:

“Big Four” Top 20 Ranking:

Rank Team League No. of TikTok # Views (last 12 months) 1 Los Angeles Lakers NBA 5.406 billion 2 Philadelphia Eagles NFL 5.120 billion 3 Golden State Warriors NBA 4.869 billion 4 Dallas Cowboys NFL 4.594 billion 5 Kansas City Chiefs NFL 4.069 billion 6 San Francisco 49ers NFL 3.231 billion 7 Cincinnati Bengals NFL 3.073 billion 8 New England Patriots NFL 2.186 billion 9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2.063 billion 10 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2.004 billion 11 Green Bay Packers NFL 1,936,000,000 12 Buffalo Bills NFL 1,836,000,000 13 Boston Celtics NBA 1,792,000,000 14 Las Vegas Raiders NFL 1,669,000,000 15 New York Giants NFL 1,586,000,000 16 Chicago Bears NFL 1,580,000,000 17 Miami Dolphins NFL 1,372,000,000 18 New York Yankees MLB 1,308,000,000 19 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 1,259,000,000 20 Miami Heat NBA 1,245,000,000

Out of the 124 teams from the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL, eight out of the top 10 most viral teams on TikTok feature in the NFL. However, taking the number one spot on our list are the LA Lakers, with 5.4 billion TikTok views over the last 12 months. Fellow NBA team, the Golden State Warriors, also made the top list, placing 3rd overall, with close to 4.9 billion views.

NFL’s Top 15 Ranking:

Rank Team League No. of TikTok # Views (last 12 months) 1 Philadelphia Eagles NFL 5.120 billion 2 Dallas Cowboys NFL 4.594 billion 3 Kansas City Chiefs NFL 4.069 billion 4 San Francisco 49ers NFL 3.231 billion 5 Cincinnati Bengals NFL 3.073 billion 6 New England Patriots NFL 2,186,000,000 7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL 2,063,000,000 8 Pittsburgh Steelers NFL 2,004,000,000 9 Green Bay Packers NFL 1,936,000,000 10 Buffalo Bills NFL 1,836,000,000 11 Las Vegas Raiders NFL 1,669,000,000 12 New York Giants NFL 1,586,000,000 13 Chicago Bears NFL 1,580,000,000 14 Miami Dolphins NFL 1,372,000,000 15 Minnesota Vikings NFL 1,226,000,000

When breaking the findings down for the NFL, it’s the Philadelphia Eagles (5.12bn views) who come out on top, keeping the Dallas Cowboys (4.59bn views) off the top spot, who rank 2nd.

With the Kansas City Chiefs rounding off the top three, with almost 4.1 billion views, it’s important to note that all the above NFL teams make the overall major league top 10 ranking, illustrating the NFL’s size and TikTok domination.

For the full rankings and more information, please visit the site here: https://www.olbg.com/blogs/tiktoks-major-league-mvps