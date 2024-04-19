The Buffalo Bills have won the AFC East for four straight years, and like many teams, they are going through some roster changes. They released Jordan Poyer, Mitch Morse, Micah Hyde, and Tre’Davious White. They also lost wide receiver Gabriel Davis in free agency, but their biggest move is trading star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Some might say the Miami Dolphins should win this division, and there is no reason they shouldn’t, given the changes the Bills have made.

I, for one, am not one of those people. I believe the Bills are still the team to beat in this division until they are knocked off the throne. I know the Dolphins had a three-game lead in the last month of the season, but the Dolphins choked to the end of the season, and I’m not going to use the injuries as an excuse. The Dolphins should have won the division before the season finale against the Bills.

As much as I hate the Bills, I do respect the job they have done. Also, since Sean McDermott became head coach of the Bills in 2017, the Dolphins have only beaten the Bills twice in that time. That started before Joshy Poo Allen arrived; let that set in. The Bills were more physical than the Dolphins at that time and didn’t make mistakes in their games against the Dolphins. To put it bluntly, the Dolphins are Bills bitch. The Dolphins’ key players don’t show up in the games against the Bills when they need them. Tyreek Hill had a key drop in the 4th quarter of the season finale. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa hasn’t exactly elevated his play against the Bills as Allen has. Plus, the Dolphins’ defense hasn’t shown consistently that they can defend Allen and the Bills’ offense well.

The Dolphins are supposed to be in win-now mode, but for Mike McDaniel and the organization to take a big step in that direction, they must knock off the Bills, and I don’t see a reason at this time to make me think that is going to change despite all the changes on the Bills roster. Yes, they traded their star receiver and lost another, but they still have Allen. Maybe Allen should take a step back with the changes at receiver, and that could happen, but it still doesn’t change things. They also lost Hyde and Poyer on defense, but McDermott is a defensive-minded coach who can make things work.

The New York Jets will have Aaron Rodgers return, but will he be the same player after tearing his Achilles tendon last year? If not, who will be their quarterback? They have a good defense and some good-skill players, but they have had no competent quarterback in a while.

The New England Patriots are going through a regime change with new coach Jerod Mayo. They have no quarterback and plenty of holes on their roster.

I can see why some would think the Dolphins would overtake the Bills, but they must prove it. Until then, it’s the Bills division until shown otherwise.