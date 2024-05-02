The 2024 NFL Draft is in the books and 7 of 257 the players drafted will have a Dolphins on their helmets – but hopefully NOT the one that is currently doing the rounds on social media.

Aaron and Josh are back to grade each of the Dolphins’ draft selections as well as their overall draft performance. Where does this leave the team ahead of the 2024 season? Are they closer to being Super Bowl champions? Join the guys as they discuss on another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

