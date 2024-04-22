NFL.com Lead Draft Writer Eric Edholm released his 3.0 and Final Mock Draft of this draft season, and with the 21st pick, Chris Grier selects a player that will make Mike McDaniel and Frank Smith very happy.

Round 1, Pick #21: Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT – Penn St

“This was a shade lower than I imagined Fashanu going, but the Dolphins won’t complain. We can assume they’ll want to find Terron Armstead‘s possible replacement. Could Fashanu — who played left tackle exclusively in college — kick inside if needed? Maybe. But the talent would be too enticing to pass on here either way, I suspect.”

