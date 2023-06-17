The English Premier League is one of the most prestigious and entertaining football tournaments in the world. It features the strongest clubs in England, such as Newcastle United, Manchester City, Arsenal, Brighton and others. Betting on the outcome of matches is the most popular betting on the English Championship. You can choose the winner of the match or bet on a draw. The odds offered by the bookmakers reflect the probability of each outcome, and your task is to correctly predict the result.

This article takes a look at the different types of bets you can place on the tournament to help you get a feel for the endless possibilities. Whether you’re an experienced player or just starting out in the world of sports betting, knowing the different types of betting can help you further, especially in a tournament like the English Premier League.

Outcome Betting

One of the most common and simple forms of football betting is match outcome betting. Options for such bets include a win for one of the teams or a draw. The bookmakers provide odds for each option, reflecting the likelihood of it happening. For example, if a team is the favorite in a match, the odds of its win will be lower than those of an underdog’s win.

The odds are a key factor in deciding whether to bet on the outcome of a match. They reflect the probability of a particular result, which the bookmakers calculate based on statistics, team form, line-ups, and other factors affecting the game. The lower the odds, the more likely the outcome, according to the bookmaker. For example, if a team is considered to be the clear favorite in a match, the odds on its victory will be lower than those on an outsider’s victory.

However, the English Premier League has always been famous for surprises, so low odds aren’t always a lock; just think of last season’s Manchester City-Brentford match and a dozen other unexpected results.

Total And Handicap Betting

Bets on totals and handicaps are popular betting options that offer more variety and improve your betting potential when betting on the English Premier League.

Betting on totals allows you to predict the total number of goals scored in a match. The bookmakers set a certain figure, and your task is to determine whether the total number of goals scored will be higher or lower than this figure.

The English Premier League often sees high-scoring matches due to the high level of teams and attacking style of play. By analyzing the stats, team form, and other factors, you can make a correct prediction and bet on the total.

Another popular bet is handicap. A handicap allows you to bet on a match taking into account the fictitious advantage or disadvantage of one of the teams. The bookmaker sets a certain number of goals that one of the teams must overcome or not concede. For example, if a handicap of -1.5 in favor of team A is applied in a match, then team A must win the match by a margin of two or more goals to win the bet. A handicap allows you to increase the odds and potential profit, especially if you can correctly predict the score difference.

Special Bets

In addition to the basic types of bets, there are also special bets that allow players to make predictions on more specific aspects of the game. Such bets require more in-depth knowledge and analysis of the game but can bring high returns if correctly predicted.

One of these bets is on who scores the goal. The English Premier League has plenty of talented strikers capable of scoring goals. This bet requires a good knowledge of the teams, the form of the players, and their scoring history. Betting on the scorer can bring you a good return, especially if you opt for a player who has been scoring well lately.

The number of corner kicks is also a popular betting target in the English Premier League. Corner kicks are the moments when teams get a chance to make a dangerous approach to the opponents’ goal. A corner kick bet offers you the chance to predict how many corner kicks will be awarded in a match. This can depend on factors such as the style of play of the teams, their attacking power, tactics as well as weather and field conditions. You can also bet on fouls, cards, offsides, and more. The important thing is that you understand the subject.